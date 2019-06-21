LaDankZella
Cannatopia is great! The customer service is superior. There was a slight mix up with something I purchased, and they handled it very professionally and corrected the issue on my next visit. Mistakes happen. It's how they are handled that makes a lasting impression. The budtenders are friendly, and chill. They always give me time to check out the products without feeling rushed (I'm an anxious person, and being rushed is a trigger, so this is important for me). I like the layout of the dispensary. It is large, open and has everything well displayed. The selection and quality of products is good. I love Sublime, Korova and Smokiez edibles, and Cannatopia always seems to have them in stock when I visit. The quality of flower is great, and I like the packaging. I've been in about a dozen Oklahoma dispensaries, and this is one of my favorites.