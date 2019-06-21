Avery520 on August 3, 2019

This was the first dispensary I visited. Everyone was very friendly and helpful. They had a very nice selection of product. I visited a number of dispensaries after visiting Cannatopia. The store itself seemed very austere, and it was quite warm inside the day I went. Other dispensaries had chairs to sit in and were nicely decorated. One I visited had a large variety of free snacks and drinks available while you waited for a budtender to be available. In Langley, I don't think the traffic in the store would support that, but some chairs and decorations would give a more welcoming atmosphere. The location is great, the people are friendly and knowledgeable, selection is good, and it is very easy to get in and out of the store. There are no stairs to climb, and parking is plentiful. Those things are important for people like me who are often in serious pain. Cannatopia wil be my dispensary of choice.