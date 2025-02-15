Hello! We are Scott and Carol Jones and we would like to welcome you to American Shaman East McKinney! We own two stores, McKinney and Frisco, and are part of a franchise with independent store owners all across the US. We are dedicated to taking care of our customers with competitive prices, consultation services, and specialize in helping you find the perfect products for your needs. We are a full-service Hemp shop located conveniently 1/4 mile east of I75 at 1502 W Univeristy Suite 113, directly behind Sicily's Pizza and next door to Jalapeno's Mexican Grill in the Plaza North Shopping Mall. Our store(s) have won the "Best of Dallas" 3 years in a row, and have excellent reviews on Google. We take great pride in bringing wellness to humans and animals with our top-quality hemp CBD/THC products that are grown and produced right here in the USA. The US Hemp Authority certifies our industry leading standards in product safety and quality and have been tested by top labs to make sure the products are within the legal limits of the state. Our Water-Soluble CBD Nanotechnology products shrink the CBD particle size to greatly out-perform the competition with faster and deeper absorption into the cells, therefore more benefit for your health. Sleep is a big part of healing as well, so our THC Gummies and flower products are right in line with our CBD. Our water soluble full spectrum tinctures and signature topical cream are best sellers along with Zen Master THC products. We also carry many reprable brands of gummies and vapes made by the best companies in the bussiness like Enjoy, Home Town Hero, Happy Fruit, Barney's, Xite, Bee's Knees, Voodoo, and Dallas based Ganjika. We also carry a wide verity of THCA prerolls and strains like Northern lights, Granddaddy Purple, Pineapple Express, Gelato, and more of flower that will knock your socks off in quality and taste . We are also one of the only stores in our area that sells loose THCA flower by the gram. Order online for pickup, or stop by and talk with one of our certified hemp consultants. We also offer free samples on many non-psychoactive products! Only the best quality products will do for us here at American Shaman, so stop by the store or order online. We have the quality you’re looking for! See You Soon!