We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Favorite
dispensary
CBD House of Healing- Abilene
Abilene, TX
5.0
(
3 reviews
)
1327.4 miles away
Closed until 10am CT
main
menu
deals
reviews
3 Reviews of CBD House of Healing- Abilene
5.0
(
3
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
February 22, 2024
j........2
Amazing customer service, great products and the best shop in town. Everyone there has a great amount of knowledge on their products and really assist you with finding exactly what you want and need!
read full review
March 10, 2024
A........8
staff and products are the best in town!
read full review
August 6, 2023
m........0
wax
read full review
Home
Dispensaries
Texas
Abilene
CBD House of Healing- Abilene