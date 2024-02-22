Logo for CBD House of Healing- Abilene
February 22, 2024
Amazing customer service, great products and the best shop in town. Everyone there has a great amount of knowledge on their products and really assist you with finding exactly what you want and need!
March 10, 2024
staff and products are the best in town!
August 6, 2023
wax