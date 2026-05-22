DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Cheech & Chong Dispensoria - Four Corners
Ratings and reviews of Cheech & Chong Dispensoria - Four Corners
(2 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-2 of 2
d........t
4 days ago
Just wanted to let yall know that Cheech & Chong dispo in four corners is LEGIT AF. I’m a major, MAJOR, lover of the Maryjane’s & I have been exploring as many of the local Bozeman area dispos to find my favorite strains from each grow op. Cheech and Chong’s has been my favorite Gem of a find so far & Benjamin and his crew know how to grow. I am especially in love with their Indica strains, top notch stuff yall. ✨
b........7
May 7, 2026
well first time there but have to stay overall very peaceful good energy environment the dude helping us named Ben was incredible laid-back really cool guy also have to say if you haven't been there yet get down there or you ain't a true stoner be like Cheech and get that song and go up and smoke come on in and check them out I promise you won't be disappointed also fair prices