DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Cheech & Chong Dispensoria - Superior
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Ratings and reviews of Cheech & Chong Dispensoria - Superior
(3 reviews)
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4.3
Quality
5.0
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
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t........6
2 days ago
I've been here once a week for the last month, and let me tell you, this is not the place to pass up. They got a great selection. If you're on a budget and you're not too picky, they got some primo stuff on sale that isn't on the shelf due to not being aesthetically up to their display standards, but it's from the same stuff on the shelf. What's even more incredible, is the minimal amount of stems I pulled. The staff are amazing and chill. You gotta stop by and just appreciate this place.
p........n
3 days ago
Only been in a few times, currently, & the selection is still growing. So far, so good!
k........y
a week ago
Nice new dispensary with a growing selection. They’re bringing in new products regularly and offering great deals.