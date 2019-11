RainSen on February 16, 2016

Club Fum is a verry nice location to have a chilled day with amazing people. Always something going on. Good sense of music! Theres Tea and snacks available and constantly changing inventory. A table tennis, Playstation, board games, etc.... The Staff is friendly, well spoken in multiple languages and knows exactly what kind of weed you're looking for. And with their stash it's most likely they have it! Totally recommend Club Fum!!!