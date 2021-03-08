The staff is hands down the most knowledgeable and courteous in the state! Their product is also of the highest quality and is genuinely medicine. I've been to every dispensary in the state, but Columbia Care is by far the best. I can't wait for the regulations in NJ to change so that Columbia Care can start carrying their own line of extracted products and edibles. I would recommend that all first time patients make their first visit with Columbia Care because they will take the time to explain everything to you and cater to you and your ailments and make great suggestions based upon you as an individual.