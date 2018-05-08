DevP88 on August 13, 2019

The staff is friendly for the most part. Aside from the man in the black robe who cut me off in line to allow another patient to cut ahead of me. There were a few people in line but i got there first and should have been next. And as my luck they sold out of the African Thai from PW RIGHT before i got the the counter!! Livid isn’t the word!! Never will i go to Scranton Columbia Care or any Columbia Care again. Not after that and the fact that they never have any good products and when they do they’re gone in an hour. They carry all Ilera which everyone knows is trash. Would recommend Justice Grown in Edwardsville and now also Dickson City, and Beyond/Hello in Scranton. Concentrate is cheaper and they have a way better selection of Terrapin, PW, GR, and CR. Oh and did i mention Beyond/Hello also has a rewards program WHICH COLUMBIA CARE DOES NOT!