Stupidbrosrus
Not a good selection thay don’t get a good shipments of there products and to over priced on stuff
4.4
10 reviews
Truly love the convenience of the location, and the staff is just great. Sadly the continuous lack of product has driven me to other locations. I continue to watch the menu-Truly hope they can increase their inventory.
The staff is friendly for the most part. Aside from the man in the black robe who cut me off in line to allow another patient to cut ahead of me. There were a few people in line but i got there first and should have been next. And as my luck they sold out of the African Thai from PW RIGHT before i got the the counter!! Livid isn’t the word!! Never will i go to Scranton Columbia Care or any Columbia Care again. Not after that and the fact that they never have any good products and when they do they’re gone in an hour. They carry all Ilera which everyone knows is trash. Would recommend Justice Grown in Edwardsville and now also Dickson City, and Beyond/Hello in Scranton. Concentrate is cheaper and they have a way better selection of Terrapin, PW, GR, and CR. Oh and did i mention Beyond/Hello also has a rewards program WHICH COLUMBIA CARE DOES NOT!
Friendly and a cute girl works there lol
Not sure what her name is but apparently im not the only one to complain about this one cashier and her horrible attitude. Very rude and im pretty sure she just works here because she thinks its cool lol besides that this place has gone down hill recently, literally no grams on the menu at all today so somebody there doesnt know how to order product. The wilkes barre location always has more strains but still doesnt carry enough grams. The menus of available items are basically the very expensive items.... and ofcourse they are always fully stocked. Can we get more dry leaf please? Stop being so greedy and bring the dry leaf back and someone please help who ever is doing the ordering the fact that you guys barely wvwr have grams now is ridiculous. Basically trying to force people to spend more money....not cool.
Very friendly staff, clean facility, inviting extras like candy and cookies on special occasions. They rake safety and security seriously. Highlights are DJ, Emily, Brian. And the other staff who make going there an enjoyable, stress-free experience.
great place, great staff, great atmosphere. Still think it is the best dispensary around. Its a big family loving atmosphere and so welcoming
Awesome place. Staff is knowledgeable about product and very helpful.
Excellent