Hands-down the best dispensary/hemp shop in the Morristown area. I usually end up here once per week or so to restock on flower. Their THC-A hemp flower is top-shelf and there are always a ton of strains to choose from. The edibles are choice, with the delta-9 Nerd rope being out-of-this-world good. The staff is friendly and informative with good vibes. Jordan and Lauren usually help us and they are both excellent budtenders. On top of flower, concentrates, and edibles, they have a huge selection of glass, accessories, and odds and ends. If you have ideas for something you're looking for but don't know what to call it, they will probably have it or offer to order it for you. I've had family members who know nothing about hemp come to this store, and they leave far more educated than they arrived.