21 Reviews of Compassionate Buds Dispensary
5.0(21)
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Sort by
Most Helpful
m........3
July 20, 2023
Hands-down the best dispensary/hemp shop in the Morristown area. I usually end up here once per week or so to restock on flower. Their THC-A hemp flower is top-shelf and there are always a ton of strains to choose from. The edibles are choice, with the delta-9 Nerd rope being out-of-this-world good. The staff is friendly and informative with good vibes. Jordan and Lauren usually help us and they are both excellent budtenders. On top of flower, concentrates, and edibles, they have a huge selection of glass, accessories, and odds and ends. If you have ideas for something you're looking for but don't know what to call it, they will probably have it or offer to order it for you. I've had family members who know nothing about hemp come to this store, and they leave far more educated than they arrived.
m........7
March 30, 2023
Compassion Buds is the greatest to get all your debt 8 9 oil pens or bud they are very great people I go at least 5 times within a month I was geting there Delt 8 Honey Sticks I had said I'd like to have like a jar of the honey that was in the sticks and the next month I went into Compassion Buds and what do you know they had jard of that honey thank you so so much that means alot to me thanks for listening and making one my wish come true tha k you so much Compassion Buds your the best....!!!!!
m........d
July 19, 2024
I love the store and the selection and prices.
L........7
August 31, 2023
If you are looking for the perfect dispensary, this is it-professional, knowledgeable, reasonably priced high quality merchandise. And go on Wednesday when you can spin the wheel- excellent giveaways!
C........8
July 23, 2023
Best smoke shop in and around Morristown. The atmosphere is super nice and comfortable; I didn’t feel awkward at all going in as a newbie. They stock wonderful products, and their THC-A flower is of great quality. I am also thoroughly impressed by their selections of strains and other accessories. The bud-tenders are all super helpful and kind. Lauren has been super great in helping me get started, find new products, and giving me good information. I’m easily in the shop once a week or so, and have always had a pleasant experience and transaction. Definitely check this place out if you’re in the area!
b........n
November 29, 2023
Just bought the gmo thca cart. VERY IMPRESSED!!! So smooth and puts me right where I need to be!!! Sales people here are absolutely tha BEST!!! Thank you❤
C........r
November 25, 2023
I enjoy shopping here. The staff is amazing and knowledgeable. If you do have a issue, they make it right 100% if something goes wrong. A device i bought was bad and they were beyond helpful. Will have my business for a ling time. We even won a awesome prize on Black Friday. Definitely check them out!
l........9
December 12, 2023
Me and my husband have been coming to this place since they first open and they just keep getting better !!! Great owners !! Very knowledgeable and helpful!!
c........7
March 25, 2025
We've been coming to compassionate for over 4 years! We'll keep coming back, the place is filled with so much care and genuine compassion and has the best products! Love the points system too
t........3
March 25, 2025
I love the store! Dawson and Sean are amazing!!
J........o
July 16, 2024
Efficient and kind . Informative and very helful
j........8
July 22, 2024
I'm so happy to have a store near me with great selection and prices.
t........4
April 3, 2024
Every time I go to compassionate, I feel the love they have for both their consumers and products; When I say walking into their building feels like walking into a Cali dispensary? I mean it. Flower, rosin, badder, diamond, crumble, moonrocks, carts, edibles? THC-A, Delta-8, HHC? You can get it right here and the quality blows my mind every time! Even their greenhouse set me straight when I was battling with pain associated with scoliosis. Thank you for everything you do for our beautiful, medium sized community in Morristown; You all are amazing!
7........m
July 19, 2024
Jerry and Spencer help me with my purchase today overall great store and staff is just as nice
a........n
July 20, 2024
The absolute best around. Everyone that works there is always so polite and amazing.
d........2
October 26, 2024
We've been coming to compassionate for a couple years now they were the first place we tried when we decided to start our THC journey, they have always been so helpful super educated quality products amazing customer service and we've watched them grow now that they have a place right by ours so we don't have to travel as far anymore which is great!
j........9
March 12, 2025
Great products, great variety, and amazing customer care! I can't say enough good things about this dispensary, they're the best in the area without a doubt! Do yourself a favor and stop by, you will love it!
m........5
April 16, 2025
First time here! Dawson and Desiree were very kind.
j........0
March 25, 2025
Vet knowledgeable and top notch product. I recommend to anyone within a 20 miles radius