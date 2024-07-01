dispensary
Recreational
Con Bud Bronx Legal Cannabis Dispensary
Bronx, NY
Unverified listing
Is this your business?
Level up to post deals, update your store info, upload your menu, respond to reviews, and much more!claim now
This dispensary is currently unverified
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Con Bud Bronx Legal Cannabis Dispensary
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
2412 Third Ave, Bronx, NY
License OCM-CAURD-24-000083
StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable