Favorite
DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Coral Farms - Houston
Houston, TX
5.0
(
5 reviews
)
1203.9 miles away
Open until 10pm CT
5 Reviews of Coral Farms - Houston
5.0
(
5
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Today
m........3
Great spot! Awesome bud and nice pre-rolls! Definitely coming back
February 13, 2025
j........2
First time ordering from this store and I was really impressed. Didn't even have to leave my house and the flower was actually amazing.
February 13, 2025
c........1
best in town on quality and speed
3 days ago
A........2
Top shelf quality, super quick delivery. Would recommend!
February 13, 2025
b........m
Super convenient and good flower
Coral Farms - Houston