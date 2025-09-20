Ratings and reviews of CoughyShops
(2 reviews)
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
m........3
September 20, 2025
Nice spot. I normally don’t like thca stuff but I must say, here it checks all the boxes and is reasonably priced. The shops in Charlotte are really hit or miss. I will be back
E........Q
September 19, 2025
OMG, this place is awesome! The bud is 🔥!! They literally grow their own weed in Detroit and take pride in everything they sale and prioritize my wife’s and I experience. On top of having 🔥 weed, they have a whole Cafe in the back which my wife and I will definitely be regulars at moving forward!
Dispensary response:
We appreciate you'll visiting our location and enjoying our THCA products. Please be sure to come back and try our KAVA and coffee cafe!
September 20, 2025