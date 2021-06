upon entering Curaleaf I was greeted by josh he always has welcoming energy and an happy attitude which is greatly appreciated not just by me but others as well I'm sure. The store is always so put together and clean you can feel the friendliness in the atmosphere. Even though i had already placed an online order I was in the market to try something new I only wanted a gram i was so indecisive i ended up asking a couple of the patient counselors their suggestion on something i should try, they took at my order and suggested amnesia haze which was spot on i couldn't be happier. All and all Curaleaf at city ave is the most welcoming dispensary i have been to.