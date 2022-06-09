I had the BEST experience @ CuraLeaf this morning!! From my first step into the store to my last step out and everything in between was such a great experience! They make you feel super comfortable from the first second there. Everyone is super nice! I don’t know the girl’s name that waited on me inside, please forgive me, but she was very helpful and made me feel comfortable. It was my first time there and I have severe anxiety with new things/places if I don’t know the layout of the place or exactly what will happen to the T. But I didn’t experience any anxiety or anything negative. The whole thing was great! I highly recommend CuraLeaf!!