DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
Curaleaf - Jacksonville Beach
In-store purchasing only
327 products | Last updated:
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About this dispensary
Curaleaf - Jacksonville Beach
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Curaleaf Cannabis Dispensary Jacksonville Beach is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable medical marijuana products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD and THC offerings include smokable flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, gummies, concentrates, capsules, edibles, and more offered by brands including Curaleaf and Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards for our patients. Our medically precise extraction and purification methods elevate our marijuana program to the next level. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your cannabis needs.
Leafly member since 2026
- 13799 beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
- call 704-649-7690
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 1
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
9am - 8:30pm
thursday
9am - 8:30pm
friday
9am - 8:30pm
saturday
9am - 8:30pm
sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
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Ratings and reviews of Curaleaf - Jacksonville Beach
(1 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
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C........s
May 13, 2026
Fantastic knowledgeable staff with great prices and deals! Brand new store!