Curaleaf - Pensacola 9 Mile
Logo for Curaleaf - Pensacola 9 Mile
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL

Curaleaf - Pensacola 9 Mile

Pensacola, FL
807.7 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
  In-store purchasing only

About this dispensary

Curaleaf - Pensacola 9 Mile

Curaleaf Pensacola 9 Mile Dispensary is dedicated to providing premium, safe, and reliable medical marijuana products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings including smokable flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, concentrates, capsules, edibles, and more offered by brands including Curaleaf, Grassroots, and Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards for our patients. Our medically precise extraction and purification methods elevate our marijuana program to the next level. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all your cannabis needs.

See all locations

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
2 East 9 Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
Send a message
Call 448-400-2840
Visit website
License MMTC-2015-0001
StorefrontMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
wednesday
8am - 8:30pm
thursday
Closed
friday
8am - 8:30pm
saturday
9am - 8:30pm

Photos of Curaleaf - Pensacola 9 Mile

Promotions at Curaleaf - Pensacola 9 Mile

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Curaleaf - Pensacola 9 Mile

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

1 Review of Curaleaf - Pensacola 9 Mile

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
October 1, 2024
I left my debit card there. I’m glad I went back. ;)
see all reviews