Great dispensary! Wonderful staff. Stock/Products change often for variety. They immediately answer the phone and are extremely nice and helpful. Highly recommend.
missyb961
on September 7, 2019
Great crew. Only dispensary within a 30 minute drive
LdeeR
on August 11, 2019
Where do I start. This dispensary will never have the product you need in stock. They will sell you products you don't need and that are not helpful for your illness. The staff doesn't know the difference between a product to help you sleep versus a product to help you be up. I will never return to this store, and will never recommend it to anyone.
Lormakey
on June 26, 2019
The Employees are considered friends! They always make the experience at the store informative and relaxing! Going above and beyond. Thanks for coming along with me on this amazing journey!
Ambrosia94
on June 20, 2019
It was alittle hard to find at first but worth it
jonEjay
on June 19, 2019
“Memory Loss” in concentrate distillate is here!!! 🤩👍🏻‼️ I ♥️ this Curaleaf!
Izysmith
on June 17, 2019
This place is wicked awesome! The staff is extremely knowledgeable, helpful and nice. Good selection of products and they have great deals for first time visitors.
Lighter123
on June 14, 2019
Really good
+ like most everything here.
Rook321
on June 13, 2019
I can go to any other dispensary and get whatever I want for a fraction of the price here.