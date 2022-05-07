I couldn’t leave a review on their Kiefer location so I thought I would here since it’s the same company. They are absolutely awful! If you want to go be criticized for what and how you say things go check them out! I said hybrid wrong. Corrected me. I asked for flower on the $5 shelf he said we don’t have shelves. Wow okay, I meant to $5 price range listed on your board right outside the drive window. Then proceeds to tell me they don’t have $5 flower only the main shops and I was at the mini shop. Like how would I know?! The menu was by the window! I could keep on. All in all quality is below average, prices can be found else where and the service is absolutely awful! I will never go there and I could literally walk there from where I live. So sad!