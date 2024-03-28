dispensary
Medical
D&S Best Friends Dispensary, LLC
Columbus, Mississippi
725.5 miles away
Search doctors near you
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
257 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
D&S Best Friends Dispensary, LLC
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
3405 South Frontage Road, Columbus, MS
License DSPY014044
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
12am - 11:59pm
monday
12am - 11:59pm
tuesday
12am - 11:59pm
wednesday
12am - 11:59pm
thursday
12am - 11:59pm
friday
12am - 11:59pm
saturday
12am - 11:59pm