Search doctors near you
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
329 products | Last updated:
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
show all
Accessory
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Dakota Health and Wellness
Dakota Health & Wellness is a licensed medical cannabis dispensary proudly serving North Sioux City and the surrounding Siouxland area. Focused on patient care and quality, we offer a wide selection of premium, locally grown cannabis products including flower, vape carts, edibles, tinctures, and more — all tailored to support your individual health needs. Conveniently located near I-29 Exit 4 at 1133 Military Road, we’re committed to providing safe, effective medication in a welcoming and professional environment. Whether you’re new to cannabis or an experienced patient, our knowledgeable team is here to help you find the right product for your wellness journey.
Leafly member since 2025
- 1133 Military Rd, North Sioux City, SD
- call 6054221415
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 2
- debit cardcash
- License 23ESTC9157
- StorefrontVeteran discountMedicalVeteran owned
Hours and Info (CT)
saturday
12pm - 7pm
sunday
Closed
monday
12pm - 7pm
tuesday
12pm - 7pm
wednesday
12pm - 7pm
thursday
12pm - 7pm
friday
12pm - 7pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Closed until 12pm CT
Photos of Dakota Health and Wellness
Promotions at Dakota Health and Wellness
Updates from Dakota Health and Wellness
1 Review of Dakota Health and Wellness
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
d........y
September 2, 2025
Great selection of fresh flower, carts and dabs. Friendly staff and low prices.