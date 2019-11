RavenActual on April 18, 2019

This is my medical dispensary. I've been there three times so far. The lobby area is a bit small, but well apportioned for 6-8 customers to wait their turn. It's nicely decorated and comfortable. A large TV has their current menu rotating through, and there are also a couple iPad's available for this as well. The pharmacist I first met was really great. I knew nothing about Cannabis (still learning!) but she went slow and talked me through all my options. No sense of rushing me through it. I definitely recommend this location if you're new to medical cannabis (or perhaps soon legal for recreation!) If I had to mention one drawback is that the prices are a bit high. I only know this from conversations I struck up with others in the waiting lobby. They had legally purchased in other states and most of those were less expensive. I suspect this is more related to MM being fairly new to CT and legal growers are still limited in numbers. I'm hoping that if (when) this is legalized that the supply will increase in relation to demand, and prices will drop.