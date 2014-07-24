dispensary
Medical

The Botanist - Danbury (Med)

DanburyConnecticut
About this dispensary

The Botanist - Danbury (Med)

The Botanist is both a retail and product brand, focused on using the holistic power of cannabis to hep wellness seekers. The Botanist offers a wide selection of cannabis-derived products, features a “science meets nature” retail design, and aims to help guide guests as they discover cannabis and the power of herbal wellness through cannabis expertise and education. We are long time practitioners with decades of combined experience operating, managing, and administering care and non-care based businesses, all of whom are personally invested in the betterment of their peers and the belief in cannabis as an effective medication.

Leafly member since 2014

105 Mill Plain Road, Danbury, CT
Call (203) 909-6869
License MMDF.0000003
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 6pm
tuesday
9am - 6pm
wednesday
9am - 6pm
thursday
9am - 6pm
friday
9am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 3pm

89 Reviews of The Botanist - Danbury (Med)

4.4
Quality
4.5
Service
4.4
Atmosphere
