About this dispensary
The Botanist - Danbury (Med)
The Botanist is both a retail and product brand, focused on using the holistic power of cannabis to hep wellness seekers. The Botanist offers a wide selection of cannabis-derived products, features a “science meets nature” retail design, and aims to help guide guests as they discover cannabis and the power of herbal wellness through cannabis expertise and education. We are long time practitioners with decades of combined experience operating, managing, and administering care and non-care based businesses, all of whom are personally invested in the betterment of their peers and the belief in cannabis as an effective medication.