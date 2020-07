kbchula on July 8, 2020

My first time here was about 2 days ago and it was a great experience. So many choices and I was like a kid in a candy store. Plus, unlike Greenlight and BAM, the bud tenders are so knowledgeable and especially friendly. Neesh and her cool shades were so welcoming. Not to mention this has been the BEST quality I have purchased in a while. I’ll definitely be back!