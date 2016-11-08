Kwel92
I can’t believe I have been driving pass this place. They are all very knowledgeable and gives great recommendations if you are unsure of what you want. I will be back again! Thank you guys! :)
One of the most beautiful shops between Houston and Anchorage, you couldn't ask for more friendly and knowledgable staff. That includes Suzi and Jarred they are amazing and help me find the products I need quickly, and affordable. Definitely a one-stop shop.
What’s not to like? Beautiful shop great bud tenders and best product in valley only shop to go to
I love it. In the center of most places I go.
Thank you for your nice review. Glad to know you are happily taken care of by the staff! Please come again.
I love the location. I’m always between Wasilla and Willow and when I forget my bud in town, you can’t beat that highway convenience. The selection is good and the staff is too!
Good selection and good service.
We Love D420R.
The staff was awesome! Extremely knowledgeable and friendly. Lots of variety for strains and products. Beautiful shop! Will definitely be shopping there again! Worth the drive, hands down!
good guys, always helpful and knowledgeable. always have good flower.
Great staff and wonderful store. Staff are courteous and well versed of the products available. Great selection of herb too!