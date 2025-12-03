DISPENSARY
Dispensary Near Me - Glendive
Dispensary Near Me - Glendive
Dispensary Near Me comes from local 5th generational ranchers, and experienced cultivators. We take pride in not only being able to cultivate and batch our own products, we also love being able to provide a wide variety of products from all over Montana. We carry everything you could possibly want from Wana Gummies to Infused Jello Shots, Traditional hash to dime dispo's. concentrates galore! We strive to make sure we have what you want so if there is something that you don't see we will do what we can to get it on our shelves.
Leafly member since 2025
- 108 MT–16, Glendive, MT
- call 406-359-9542
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 7
- cash
- License D-100023-007
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreationalDisability ownedIndigenous ownedLGBTQIA ownedWoman owned
Hours and Info (MT)
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Available until 8pm MT
December 3, 2025
The staff is extremely knowledgeable and professional. Variety of products and if they don’t have what you want they will get it for you. They are absolutely the best!
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much!
December 3, 2025