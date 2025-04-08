Last updated:
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Pre-roll
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Dispensary Near Me - Roundup
Dispensary Near Me is a quirky and fun premium cannabis outlet. We pride ourselves in being literally local, while still providing a fantastic variety available to you from all the best shops around Montana. Behind the scenes, we also cultivate our own brand of cannabis products proudly grown both indoor and outdoor! We’re from Southeastern Montana. We are fifth-generation ranchers, experienced cultivators and friendly neighbors. Just search, “Dispensary Near Me,” and you’ll be on your way to your original (not alternative) healing journey. Thanks for your support! Got a favorite shop, product or strain? Tell us some of your favs and we’ll work hard to get it on the shelves!
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
Shepherd, MT
License 100023-004
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreationalDisability ownedIndigenous ownedLGBTQIA ownedWoman owned
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Available until 8pm MT
Promotions at Dispensary Near Me - Roundup
Updates from Dispensary Near Me - Roundup
0 Reviews of Dispensary Near Me - Roundup
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.