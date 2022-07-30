Me and my fiancée come up to Doogies once a month and they definitely have the best deals in the area, by far! The staff is super friendly, they always have great discounts & we always leave satisfied
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Friendly, patient and knowledgeable staff. Have tried quite a few different places nearby with no small amount of disappointment. Side effects from the contaminated product sold as genuine flower were dizziness, erratic heart rhythm, sudden sweating and nausea leading to greeting your last meal again.
Will stick with Doogies, where the tricomb are intact rather than used to make concentrate, then sprayed with anything but.
I go here often and have purchased flower and edibles. Good place to get stoned but it is not what I call a dispensary. The girls during the week are professional and good. Lately though all I have had is stoned idiots that ring up my order wrong and are really bad at customer service. Looking to expand to other shops to see if I can get some professionals with real knowledge to purchase from. Prices are insane here as well and they keep raising them. Now $70 an 8th for top bud but that same bud in California was 200 an ounce.
I've tried the pre-rolls from some of the other local stores on the Rez and Doogie's by far has the best rolls!! Definitely my preferred place to get my pre-rolls!! As a "frequent flyer" I tell all my friends this is the place to go!
Their cart menu is mostly gas gang, widely known to be a fake brand that could contain any amount of…anything. The leadership needs to take a few look at what they’re getting and from where. Much of what’s written on the packaging and even the site in the QR code is largely in informative and in some cases doesn’t even make sense. Buy at your own risk. The atmosphere is okay, they had a funny greeter at one point, last time I went it was some stocky shrimp who laughably tries to come off as intimidating. They typically parade a pretty face up front that’s almost always very friendly and is quick to serve you…whether it be a boujee aunty type or someone else, certainly no yellow hairs, that’s for sure.
Definitely the widest selection I’ve seen so far. I like how they have so many strains and the budtenders seem so knowledgeable about them all. I inquired about the ones I seen on their leafly page and they even shown me a couple through their microscope camera. Didn’t buy any edibles this time but I’ll definitely be coming back so I got time to explore all their products.
overpriced trash thats sprayed on. added on terps no knowledge pretentious workers. just throw garbage in a pretty looking bag and charge 75 for a cut get real. you can drive 20 minutes down the road and get a zip for 100 dollars. no concentrate selection just some people that are in it for a cash grab and could give 2 shits ab the consumer stopped going here awhile ago. this shit needs be regulated so people like this can't thrive no room in the industry for people that don't care ab the consumer
Not a great experience. The workers stopped me at the door which made me feel unwelcome, all to make me wear a mask. Plenty of other places to buy from. (And the prices were not competitive. You can get the same products for cheaper down the road with kind non discriminatory workers)
