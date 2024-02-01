The Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store (Brooklyn - Opening Soon!)

Shop in-store across from Atlantic Terminal on 122 Flatbush Ave, or order online for pickup or delivery at thetravelagency.co. - The Travel Agency, your premiere destination for cannabis in New York City, is embarking on a new chapter. Nestled near major transit lines at Atlantic Terminal and the Barclays Center, The Travel Agency brings legal, premium cannabis to Downtown Brooklyn. We're a purpose-driven business, with our Downtown Brooklyn store owned by those who have experienced cannabis-related injustices and our Union Square dispensary directing over half of the profits to The Doe Fund. The Doe Fund provides transitional and permanent housing, employment and support services to people who have experienced homelessness and incarceration. We also hire formerly incarcerated and legacy operators with support from our community partners, as well as carry LGBTQIA+, BIPOC and women-owned brands. We strive to elevate entire communities into places of hope and prosperity for years to come.