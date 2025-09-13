About this dispensary
East Coast Hemp Supply Inc.
East Coast Hemp Supply inc. is the marketplace opportunity for emerging Hemp products. Products ranging from Hemp Clothing, Hemp hardwood floors, Hemp insulation, Hemp food, Hemp plastics, Hemp milk and all of your favorite all Natural Hemp Derived Cannabinoid products including topicals, drinks, edibles, flower, concentrates, and vapes! All Products contain less than 0.3% Delta9 THC on a dry weight basis. Located off of Exit 75 on Interstate 95 in Downtown Dunn, NC!
Leafly member since 2025
- 114 W Broad St, Dunn, NC
- call 9103041380
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 4
- credit cardcash
- License NC SOS ID: 1602429
- StorefrontVeteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
8am - 6pm
thursday
8am - 6pm
friday
8am - 6pm
saturday
8am - 3pm
sunday
Closed
monday
8am - 6pm
tuesday
8am - 6pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card
Closed until 8am ET
Photos of East Coast Hemp Supply Inc.
Promotions at East Coast Hemp Supply Inc.
Updates from East Coast Hemp Supply Inc.
1 Review of East Coast Hemp Supply Inc.
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere