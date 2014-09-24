DommyNew on September 6, 2015

Really modern club bar vibe. Great music for chilled EDM lovers. The staff are really chilled out and will find you a seat if you ask. The brownies are great for beginners to edibles, and the mint tea is so fresh. Great haze strains with the Super Silver Haze and the Moonshine Haze. For a more chilled smoke of the notorious Purple Kush. My favourite coffeshop in Amsterdam, I often pop in for an afternoon smoke after doing the shopping and grab a bite to eat from the nearby fast food chains and cycle home. 100% place to relax on an afternoon.