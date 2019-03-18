Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I love this location. I live in the country so this one being on the outskirts of town is perfect.
Solrac7812
on November 6, 2019
It's definitely the best dispensary I've ever been to! They always have plenty to choose from, no matter what you're looking for. They have amazing customer service, the best flower I've came across so far, and very good prices for what they have to offer.
tcbuck85
on November 2, 2019
Megan & Jayden
Perrieaye710
on October 30, 2019
Y’all still cool
SnowJay
on October 30, 2019
Best place to get flower in okmulgee!
TBEEN6
on October 28, 2019
This is a very great location great deals good prices in amazing marijuana. The staff is so kind and sweet and the owner is a very nice man I 100% recommend this place
Carlenec63
on October 22, 2019
We love you guys! awesome service and everyone is always super nice! Megan always takes good care of us:)
DrizzleDropz
on October 12, 2019
Its okay. they have good stuff but some bad things. The pre rolls have seeds in them
Salamander09
on September 20, 2019
Don’t like how it’s so sealed off and for a first time it was weird no signs or anything to tell u what to do.
Vape carts have been great so far. And the prices went down a bit so they’re a lot better deals. And mostly brands I’ve already grown to love.
Haven’t tried the concentrates yet but they’re a brand I know so shouldn’t have issues.
Flower however isn’t up to the price. Got 2 different strains and neither were as good as what I’d get other places at cheaper prices.
Definitely returning just not for flower but for vapes definitely!!