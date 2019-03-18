Salamander09 on September 20, 2019

Don’t like how it’s so sealed off and for a first time it was weird no signs or anything to tell u what to do. Vape carts have been great so far. And the prices went down a bit so they’re a lot better deals. And mostly brands I’ve already grown to love. Haven’t tried the concentrates yet but they’re a brand I know so shouldn’t have issues. Flower however isn’t up to the price. Got 2 different strains and neither were as good as what I’d get other places at cheaper prices. Definitely returning just not for flower but for vapes definitely!!