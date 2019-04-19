Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Been coming here for awhile and they have been the only dispensary that has consistent quality at reasonable prices. They always find a deal that suits my needs. Love these guys
ThaiLadyBoi
on December 10, 2019
I got SO MUCH stuff for $30!!! I love this place!!!
CannaScience918
on December 7, 2019
Came down from Bristow to look at clones, ended up talk to the budtenders for a hour and half. These guys know there stuff and their clones look amazing! I bought 6 for my new home grow.
Ronnie405
on December 6, 2019
Great selection! luckily I showed up on their edible day so I got 20% on already reasonable prices.
Will be back!
ghosttrainkilla
on December 3, 2019
super chill place, budtenders were a big help. left em a fat tip. Thanks guys!
FurryFrank
on December 3, 2019
Best experience at a dispensary i've had!
Allen_Parsons
on December 3, 2019
I ran across this place by accident and now i dont go anywhere else! The budtenders there are super nice even though i have a million questions. The flower is top notch and they have fantastic deals. Ive found my home away from home!
gbclark
on November 23, 2019
First visit. Convenient to my office. Never sure what to expect when I visit a new dispensary for the first time. I was very impressed with the staff (guy and gal). Very knowledgeable and super friendly. They had a good selection of buds at very reasonable prices with some cool perks and other future discounts available. They also had some very nice looking clones, very healthy, if you are into growing your own. Highly recommend visiting here.
Rhiannonok
on November 16, 2019
I've tested out a ton of dispensaries in okc. as of 2 months ago I found Emerald Alley and quality there best ever. I dont go to anywhere else!