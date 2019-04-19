gbclark on November 23, 2019

First visit. Convenient to my office. Never sure what to expect when I visit a new dispensary for the first time. I was very impressed with the staff (guy and gal). Very knowledgeable and super friendly. They had a good selection of buds at very reasonable prices with some cool perks and other future discounts available. They also had some very nice looking clones, very healthy, if you are into growing your own. Highly recommend visiting here.