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DISPENSARY
HEMP THC
Exotica
Charlotte, NC
0.0
322.6 miles away
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About this dispensary
Leafly member since 2026
7146 E Independence Blvd Suite D, Charlotte, NC
call (980) 266-1188
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Exotica