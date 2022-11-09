10 Reviews of Fabulous Cannabis Co
I........1
Today
Love this place, the name speaks for itself, great prices.
p........n
5 days ago
It's a fun place to be in due to great staff and pink ..if you know you know
t........2
October 24, 2022
Great bud great staff and great prices
K........9
October 24, 2022
This place is fabulous! Oklahomas pinkest dispo.
b........0
October 18, 2022
Long this place
c........8
October 17, 2022
The best bud tenders around hands down. not to mention the fabulous selection of product!
J........9
October 17, 2022
it is fabulous
m........4
October 14, 2022
The go 2 of all go 2 dispensaries in Oklahoma. Best of the best.
z........2
October 14, 2022
Quality service, and quality bud! Will definitely be coming back many more times.
b........r
October 8, 2022
Beautiful dispensary with Fabulous flower and products! The double sided 2G disposable vape with one side Indica and one side Sativa is a must try along with the Banjo and MAC!