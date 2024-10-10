We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Favorite
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Fine Fettle - Bristol
Bristol, CT
5.0
(
2 reviews
)
302.9 miles away
Preorder until 9am ET
2 Reviews of Fine Fettle - Bristol
5.0
(
2
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
4 days ago
k........i
Super convienent location! Awesome staff! Love, Love, Love this dispensary!
4 days ago
M........0
This is my local spot 🤠 the team is super friendly, location is great, and the Soundview gummies are SO GOOD.
Home
Dispensaries
Connecticut
Bristol
Fine Fettle - Bristol