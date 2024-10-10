Logo for Fine Fettle - Bristol
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL

Fine Fettle - Bristol

Bristol, CT
302.9 miles away
Loading...

2 Reviews of Fine Fettle - Bristol

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
4 days ago
Super convienent location! Awesome staff! Love, Love, Love this dispensary!
4 days ago
This is my local spot 🤠 the team is super friendly, location is great, and the Soundview gummies are SO GOOD.