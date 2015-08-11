lilyflowerswild
Admittedly, I didn’t like this place at first. It’s in a small complex with other businesses and a bar, so at certain times of day the parking isn’t great and it’s hard to get in/out of the driveways. But that’s not Fire and Frosts fault and I have learned what times of day are best (around 1pm on a Tuesday is awesome). If it’s busy I park on the rear east side of the building. After a few visits, I decided I enjoyed the place. I love how the flower is clearly displayed and marked with strain, potency, and price. The staff has always been pretty darn friendly. Also, I like their punch card - you can get 40% off anything once it’s full. And wouldn’t you know it? Mine is full :) These guys are doing a great job! They’ve turned me loyal.