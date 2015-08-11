DustonSP on September 3, 2019

Fire and frost is a gem. I've been to multiple shops around the area. This one gets my props... I had the pleasure of meeting Dave . I really enjoyed our talk about the ECS system and how it relates to over-eating and how to choose the best option to help with this. They have a great selection of anything you could really want, In other places I feel looked down upon for my questions. No so here. I do sometimes get that "you're wrong look" from many so called experts,,,, I didn't see that at Fire and Frost. The remedy variety which dave helped me with, was just what I was looking for. They are flexible and value their customers. They have a great selection of anything you could really want, and the prices are fair. I would definitely recommend visiting this dispensary.