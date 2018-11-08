Queencar
clean, fair prices, friendly staff! !!
4.6
10 reviews
Best prices & selection in Oklahoma
Good place if your trying to get high off a random strain they have multiple strains that aren’t labeled correctly, everything looks the same, decently friendly staff but unknowledgeable. This is medical marijuana they just suggest random strains rather than taking it an extra step and learning the medical side. They should know their terpenoids like come on
I give this place no stars. If you are a weed enthusiast there is better weed elsewhere. If you are thinking about working there don’t. Fire Leaf is under managed, the owner is barely there and they have to make you trade shifts if you’re sick or make you quit or get fired. I hope the management team reads this and starts paying and treating their employees better. If not than losing business will speak for them. How would you all feel if you were sick trying to work and get told you can’t work there b/c no one will cover your shift. Shame on all the employers and owners of the Fireleaf dispensary chains. They don’t give insurance or a crap of their employees well being. They are the worst don’t buy there and don’t work there. Horrible people there.
$115 shake ounces? Sign me up!!! I k ow what you're thinkin... but it's not. These ounces were on point. Full of trichomes, delectable tasting and well worth the price! Picked up some of their Outlaw Edibles "Happy Sap" as well and was quiet impressed! Go check em out!
Very knowledgeable about products. Jason was awesome with recommendations.
I we had an issue in my first visit and after contacting the store manager she rectified the problem without any hesitation. I was a little Leary going back but I was greeted and taken care of by a wonderful and knowledgeable young lady. It’s quite a drive for me to get there but I will make the journey. Check them out. They have daily specials and happy hr.
love love love
good
Great prices, super nice people, and always very helpful!