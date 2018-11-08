Kerri9285 on September 21, 2019

I give this place no stars. If you are a weed enthusiast there is better weed elsewhere. If you are thinking about working there don’t. Fire Leaf is under managed, the owner is barely there and they have to make you trade shifts if you’re sick or make you quit or get fired. I hope the management team reads this and starts paying and treating their employees better. If not than losing business will speak for them. How would you all feel if you were sick trying to work and get told you can’t work there b/c no one will cover your shift. Shame on all the employers and owners of the Fireleaf dispensary chains. They don’t give insurance or a crap of their employees well being. They are the worst don’t buy there and don’t work there. Horrible people there.