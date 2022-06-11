I paid $25 for a 1g bellos pod a week ago. Now they are apparently $35. The woman told me that it should've been $35 to begin with and I was charged incorrectly. I was going to buy pods, dabs and some flower but decided to take my business elsewhere. My first visit was amazing and the gentleman was super nice but this woman was cold and rude. I also gave a 1 star review on google to which the owner replied, accusing me of trying to put them out of business by making up my own prices. Avoid doing any business with this place!