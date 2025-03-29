We are a locally owned and operated dispensary in Edmond, Oklahoma. We are passionate about bringing high-quality cannabis product at a fair price to our patients. Our goal is to provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere with knowledgeable staff members to help assist you with all of your medical marijuana needs. Edmond is our second location. We opened our flagship location in Ada, Oklahoma in 2021 where we have won Ada's Best Dispensary two years in a row, as well as Best Vape/Smoke Shop and Best Looking Business in 2024 as well! Our menu consists of all high-quality products that serve a diverse variety of needs for all medical marijuana patients. All of our flower is exclusive to Flower Factory Fine Cannabis in the area. From Cannabis Cup winners to small craft grows, all of our flower comes from grows who prioritize integrity in the industry and always hold their product to a high-quality standard that provides consistency. We look forward to meeting you! Flower-On!