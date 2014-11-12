RedRen on February 6, 2018

I am in love. Not only is the environment closer to a spa day, the quality of the flower has transcended what I thought even possible in cannabis therapy. The concentrates are strain specific, which is a major plus for me. Flower also features its own well thought out, beautifully packaged and user friendly line of CBD enriched products, with the strong belief of whole plant therapy. There are options for morning (Morning Glory), noon (Sacred Lotus) and night (Nightshade) in tincture, cartridge and capsule form with specifically formulated ratios of CBD to THC. Overall, I believe Flower has what it takes to make everyone feel empowered and awed at what it means to truly be in charge of ones own journey in medical cannabis.