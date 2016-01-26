I can remember when Lyra and Jay first got this place started, and they have done nothing but improve since then. I agree, calling ahead and reserving what you want is a good idea as I have to travel over 60 miles to get here and they have been out of the specific item I wanted. Very friendly and a good variety of products.
First trip in and very nicely surprised. Very helpful and friendly, well set up layout for the building. Can see they are working to continually improve things too. Recommend calling ahead for strain availability. They have a good supply, but always nice to know beforehand if you are driving any distance like we have to.