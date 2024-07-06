We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
FRX - Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
5.0
(
2 reviews
)
256.5 miles away
Open until 9pm ET
2 Reviews of FRX - Cuyahoga Falls
5.0
(
2
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
July 6, 2024
m........7
Everyone is so friendly and knows the products well. They will work with you individually to see what products will help and provide excellent customer service while doing it!
October 8, 2024
x........8
REALLY knowledgable employees. Nice waiting room. They got a menu of their website you can browse, but I definitely suggest looking at their menu BEFORE you go.
