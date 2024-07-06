Logo for FRX - Cuyahoga Falls
FRX - Cuyahoga Falls

Cuyahoga Falls, OH
256.5 miles away

July 6, 2024
Everyone is so friendly and knows the products well. They will work with you individually to see what products will help and provide excellent customer service while doing it!
October 8, 2024
REALLY knowledgable employees. Nice waiting room. They got a menu of their website you can browse, but I definitely suggest looking at their menu BEFORE you go.