Way too over priced. Almost double compared to other places. Unfriendly attendant. Felt like the dude was doing me a favor seeking me overpriced weed. Many more clubs nearby with warm friendly service and cheap but equal quality bud. Won’t be going back there.
Agostino
on January 16, 2018
Hola,
nice club, greet service 🤗🤗🤗
lepre
on July 31, 2016
Hola
i am a smoker and this club is fuckin high
many strain orange haze, katemate, white russian, amnesia, North America sativa, gorilla glue