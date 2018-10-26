leasab63
I felt so comfortable with the staff and the over all feeling was awesome awesome flower and knowledgeable staff.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
I felt so comfortable with the staff and the over all feeling was awesome awesome flower and knowledgeable staff.
They didn’t have a wide selection of products.
great location as well as a knowledgeable individual that runs it. Had an issue with one of my cartridges took it in and without question he made it right put it in a new cartridge and took care of me I will be going back often and enjoy the strains that they provide. And then they have some of the best live resin on the market
Great owners. When a vape cartridge we had purchased malfunctioned they fixed it. When the pipe we used broke they recommended one that works great. Hey if you really want to go where someone shows you what customer service excellence is, these guys walk the walk. Two words, patient and present
was there 2/22/19 awesome place .strains galore .great bud handlers. ask about services they provide will come in handy at harvest time!
Good flower. High prices. There’s no reason to come here when you can get the same quality elsewhere for half the price though. Sorry, but not really sorry.
The Grand Blue Cheese helps with sleep relaxation. Shane's awesome
Great people with top shelf products for a fair price. They expand their product inventory regularly and hold a high standard for what they carry. They've recently started making their own 500mg concentrate cartridges with what I consider to be the cleanest process for making oil. Heat and pressure. No added chemicals to risk being left in after a necessary removal process that a lot of other concentrate makers tend to use for some reason. It's a small place with good security and they don't make you wait in a small waiting room that feels more like a jail cell like some others do. They're friendly, informative, and hold a high standard. Their bud is some of the cleanest and strongest around. The pictures on their website are their actual product which seems to be something a lot of dispensaries aren't willing to do. Highly recommend their GG#4, Space Peaches, and Bear Dance.
This place is awesome. They have some great stuff and they look like they know what they are doing here. I am always satisfied with my selection.
great place and quality