NaturalProgression on January 18, 2019

Great people with top shelf products for a fair price. They expand their product inventory regularly and hold a high standard for what they carry. They've recently started making their own 500mg concentrate cartridges with what I consider to be the cleanest process for making oil. Heat and pressure. No added chemicals to risk being left in after a necessary removal process that a lot of other concentrate makers tend to use for some reason. It's a small place with good security and they don't make you wait in a small waiting room that feels more like a jail cell like some others do. They're friendly, informative, and hold a high standard. Their bud is some of the cleanest and strongest around. The pictures on their website are their actual product which seems to be something a lot of dispensaries aren't willing to do. Highly recommend their GG#4, Space Peaches, and Bear Dance.