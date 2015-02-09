BringMeTheHeadOfGod on September 4, 2019

Me and my girlfriend went in there and they have a lot to pick from. Lots of bud, dabs and pre rolls. My favorite is Jager OG. It was strong smelling and tasted great. The high is amazing. It helps my anxiety and depression greatly and so far it’s my favorite from this shop. If you’re in Goldendale, this is a place to stop at.