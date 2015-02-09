Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Budtenders are friendly, not a huge selection but definitely decent for small town.
420man95
on September 21, 2019
Very chill vibes walking in, the employees always make me feel welcome and i've never been disappointed with their bud it's sometimes dry but that happens.
I would like to see it grow.
Biglonniedog
on September 11, 2019
Slow in the parking lot folks. The"pot"holes....
BringMeTheHeadOfGod
on September 4, 2019
Me and my girlfriend went in there and they have a lot to pick from. Lots of bud, dabs and pre rolls. My favorite is Jager OG. It was strong smelling and tasted great. The high is amazing. It helps my anxiety and depression greatly and so far it’s my favorite from this shop. If you’re in Goldendale, this is a place to stop at.
mted1188
on March 11, 2019
amazing staff. Helpful and knowledgeable.
the shop is s bit small but has all you could want.
Timberwolfmw
on October 7, 2018
Small little shop, decent prices from what I'd seen. Flower was a bit dried out, but that happens.
man2go
on October 6, 2018
Great location
shinobi1509
on October 27, 2017
i love this place. alot easier time to look and browse at what they have. always great deal on concentrates and flower. i visit everytime im in the area. if you happen to be in the area give this shop a try.
lgtswag
on June 26, 2017
Worst weed and pre rolls in Washington state. Non local owners that don't care about the town their business is in. Tiny shop with rude employees.
spazgirl
on June 5, 2017
Amazing budtenders who are nice and knowledgeable, great selection, very good daily prices and wonderful specials and sales! Love this
place! It just keeps getting better!