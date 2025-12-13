What makes Goldflower unique in today's cannabis market? Goldflower is a Cannabis 2.0 company. By this we mean that the company was founded by three partners who have already built some of the most successful cultivation, manufacturing, and retail cannabis businesses in the country and are now bringing that passion and expertise together to create something the cannabis market has never seen! We are excited to offer our patients a luxury experience while distributing the highest quality medical cannabis for the most affordable price in an ethical way. Our team is more than happy to deliver orders meeting our minimum requirement straight to your doorstep for no extra charge! From curiosity to consumption, we strive to give our patients a seamless, luxurious, unique and memorable experience. Our service comes second to none- from placing a delivery order to an in-store shopping experience our customer service and care are of utmost importance. Goldflower is the ultimate medical cannabis experience. What makes our product stand out? Our team of legacy growers are steeped in knowledge, with decades of collective experience. Using sustainable, techniques that were honed on the west coast, we carefully tend to our cannabis plants through each step of the process. By implementing a variety of cultivation techniques in our climate-controlled indoor facilities and greenhouses, our growers maximize the potential of each particular strain. Goldflower takes pride in our conscious cultivation. Our primary brand partner Ideal Cannabis uses organic living soil, live microorganisms for pest control instead of harsh chemicals, and is manatee safe with minimal drain waste. Bringing on the best brand partners in the industry, we strive to provide access to new varieties of strains to make sure there is something for all of our valued patients.