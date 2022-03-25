GOOD DAY FARM believes in your right to pursue a good day in your way, and in a manner that does not deprive or impede the efforts of others to theirs. The core of our mission is to support all types of cannabis consumers to have a good day—and it all starts with our people. Whether you shop in-store or online, the GOOD DAY FARM team is here to help guide you through our products and find the best options for your needs. Our good people are now serving the Cape Girardeau, MO community with an expansive medical cannabis dispensary menu that features flower, edibles, vapes, gear, concentrates, and topicals. Good Day Farm Cape Girardeau opened in October 2021, so if you are in the area, bring a little bit of good to your day and stop by to learn about and shop for cannabis.