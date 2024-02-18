Good Day Farm - Ellisville (Now Open!)
At GOOD DAY FARM, we believe in the right to pursue a GOOD day and, ultimately, a GOOD life. For us, this means providing the best plant medicine possible to support patients in this pursuit. Our products are grown with love and developed with care, always keeping GOOD people in mind. Whether you shop in-store or online, the GOOD DAY FARM team is here to guide you through all our GOOD cannabis products and help you find your path to more GOOD days.

16075 Manchester Road, Ellisville, MO
Call (314) 924-6501
Storefront

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm

February 18, 2024
I LOVE this store, FIRST the point system is amazing, if you don’t shop for a week you can save 20$ for being (highly absent) SECOND the discounts and promos are AMAZING, I’ve been getting BOGO 1/4’s!! And 3rd the workers there are always amazing and so sweet!
December 16, 2021
Great selection. Helpful staff
December 15, 2021
This, and actually all Swade locations have friendly and knowledgeable staff, Great product selection, and customer reward program is fantastic. If you are NEW to medical in MO hit Swade -L
August 12, 2021
Amazing staff and wonderful deals!
