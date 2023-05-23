DISPENSARY
GOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)
Mindenmines, MO
3.2(18 reviews)
18 Reviews of GOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)
3.2(18)
3.4
Quality
3.0
Service
3.3
Atmosphere
s........2
May 23, 2023
zero % knowledge in the product they were selling. zero % customer respect. I waited in line for 30 minutes as a medical patient to be put to the back of the line after i ordered and had to grab money from the ATM. a 10 minute trip just turned into over an hour and i still didn't get my product
t........9
May 11, 2023
Place is lame they advertise a discount and do not give it when asked.
g........8
April 23, 2023
What is going on with the military discount? Online it shows you have a military discount for 22%. But when i go to pick up they say the internet is wrong. Now how long does it take to fix the online ERROR. ITS BEEN LIKE THIS SINCE THE STORE OPENED. Just like the other complaints i agree. Rude drive thru guy. I almost sd f___ this place. And the online is a joke. I am sure im not the only person that wants to know what they are buying before they get to the store. Where is the shake at?or the real deals? I hate to drive out of town for a real deal. I just need to calculate the gas and if its worth it
r........3
May 13, 2023
Pre ordered received text order being prepared never received text to pick-up. Drove to dispensery checked in said they had my order went in to pick up and they say they were out! Did offer me the same deal or anything at all! DO YOURSELF A FAVOR DO SOMEWHERE ELSE!
k........2
July 7, 2023
When it was medical it was way better. The prices are outrageous now and the service sucks. You could get 14g for 60-80 dollars and now it’s 150-200!!!!! The service is below average and they don’t have any deals since Rec. honestly speaking from a real meadical patient… go back to the streets
j........y
September 22, 2023
DO NOT BUY ANYTHING FROM GOOD DAY FARMS!! My 1st time purchasing anything from the I would highly highly recommend not coming here. Tyler, the manager at the Belton, MO is a complete ass. He thinks he knows everything and try to justify to me how this whole thing went down. They sold me two cartridges on Wednesday, September 20 and it is Friday, September 22. One of them has completely leak empty and the other one was not even 1/2 full both .5 grams. He tried to justify the one that’s halfway empty being that it was on its side during transit, but it’s been standing upright since 8 AM. If I could post pictures I would, and show everybody how legit is. I have been smoking cartridges for over 10 years and I have never gotten one that is halfway empty. He treated me like an idiot. Apparently they don’t need customers. They don’t even offer a discount for first time customers like all of the other dispensaries do. I have been to many dispensaries here in Kansas City and I’ve had three bad experiences with cartridges at 3 different places and this is the only dispensary that has NOT stood behind what they’re selling!!! DO NOT BUY ANYTHING FROM THEM!! THEY WILL RIP YOU OFF!! #karma
K........n
November 20, 2023
First time going, did not get the deal offered online. They said I’ll get 20% next time I’ll come in, and did not reward it. Also they give you random/ wrong products. Bud tender was rude as well.
g........8
June 9, 2023
Definitely my favorite dispensary, the folks are great and knowledgeable. best deals in town and being a vet, I get 23% discount. My only suggestion would be, employees control how much they imbibe. A couple of times a budtender was so stoned that speech seemed difficult. Try the product but don't get stupid. That's for after-hours.
S........o
July 19, 2023
my favorite store!
t........0
July 26, 2024
Verified Shopper
Monika was excellent and gave great recommendations, great customer service!
K........5
May 20, 2023
Verified Shopper
Best buds and budtenders
s........4
July 23, 2023
Bud tenders were very informal just all around good people great experience.
f........9
February 22, 2023
Verified Shopper
As always, Stellar service. Rad humans. Great edibles.
G........7
February 22, 2023
You guys need better descriptions of your flower products online. How about THC % for starters.
i........0
April 5, 2023
Verified Shopper
They have good service and some good product For a good fair price
a........2
March 2, 2024
Verified Shopper
The hater that said if he could post pictures he would. lol I have no complaints and I feel the staff is polite and helpful. Why would anyone complain about legal weed in America? Thank you GDF. Keep up the good work! You are appreciated!
j........5
December 7, 2024
The place is going downhill. Brianna took my order she ghosted us at the register for 20 minutes then gave me attitude when I returned for the correct product. Stay away from Brianna, and until they resolve this issue stay away from GDF in Belton
t........s
January 1, 2025
I don't know why but all the flour on there reads anywhere from 40 to 50%, when everybody that smokes weed knows that that is impossible so somebody fix that shit because those of us who shop online by THC content that little glitch is making us not shop at your store at all. if I can't see the correct THC content I don't even want to look at it there's too many others to go to