I already wrote one review about the store overall, but wanted to make a separate one for an employee named Polo. I came in last week for the first time and Polo was the one that helped me out. Since it was my first time there I had a lot of questions about different strains, product types, etc. Polo came through with all the knowledge! I left feeling like I just took an advanced college course 🤣 I was so happy to walk in today and see him there again. Thanks for the awesome customer service Polo! The industry needs more people like you!